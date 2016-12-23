Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Summary

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shire plc stated a price of 168.51 today, indicating a positive change of 1.35%.

Shire plc is operating with a market capitalization of 49417.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1311.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shire plc stands at -19.49% while the 52-week low stands at 14.73%.

The performance week for Shire plc is at -1.34% and the performance month is at -3.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.11% and 0.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -18.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shire plc is -3.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.00%.

The volatility (week) for Shire plc is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shire plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.87 and the float short is at 0.63%.

Shire plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 62.58, while the P/S ratio is at 5.31 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -59.40%.