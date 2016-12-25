Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Summary

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shire plc stated a price of 168.65 today, indicating a positive change of 1.43%.

Shire plc is operating with a market capitalization of 50124.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1311.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shire plc stands at -19.42% while the 52-week low stands at 14.82%.

The performance week for Shire plc is at -1.99% and the performance month is at -3.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.29% and 2.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -17.33%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shire plc is -3.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.92%.

The volatility (week) for Shire plc is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shire plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.87 and the float short is at 0.63%.

Shire plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 63.47, while the P/S ratio is at 5.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -59.40%.