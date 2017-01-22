Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Summary

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shire plc stated a price of 161.71 today, indicating a positive change of -1.46%.

Shire plc is operating with a market capitalization of 49690.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1315.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shire plc stands at -22.71% while the 52-week low stands at 10.10%.

The performance week for Shire plc is at -4.16% and the performance month is at -4.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.49% and -16.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shire plc is -6.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.99%.

The volatility (week) for Shire plc is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shire plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.62 and the float short is at 0.45%.

Shire plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 60.86, while the P/S ratio is at 5.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -59.40%.