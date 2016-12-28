Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Other: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Novo Nordisk A/S stated a price of 35.63 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is operating with a market capitalization of 71766.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 42.90% and an average volume of 4373.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 89.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Novo Nordisk A/S stands at -37.96% while the 52-week low stands at 15.33%.

The performance week for Novo Nordisk A/S is at 0.28% and the performance month is at 13.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.60% and -29.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -36.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -24.83%.

The volatility (week) for Novo Nordisk A/S is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Novo Nordisk A/S’s short ratio is currently at 0.59 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.26, while the P/S ratio is at 4.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.30%.