Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Other: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stated a price of 35.12 today, indicating a positive change of -7.48%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 38133.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.40% and an average volume of 9348.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -45.08% while the 52-week low stands at 1.59%.

The performance week for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is at 5.65% and the performance month is at 2.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.23% and -23.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is -8.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -26.61%.

The volatility (week) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.08 and the float short is at 1.94%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.93, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -48.90%.