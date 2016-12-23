Large Cap Drug Related Products: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Summary

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Perrigo Company plc stated a price of 85.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.79%.

Perrigo Company plc is operating with a market capitalization of 12053.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1772.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Perrigo Company plc stands at -43.88% while the 52-week low stands at 6.81%.

The performance week for Perrigo Company plc is at 2.09% and the performance month is at -3.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.27% and -7.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -41.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Perrigo Company plc is -1.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.18%.

The volatility (week) for Perrigo Company plc is at 2.01% and the volatility (month) is at 2.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Perrigo Company plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.55 and the float short is at 3.29%.

Perrigo Company plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -95.80%.