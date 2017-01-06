Large Cap Drug Related Products: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Summary

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Perrigo Company plc stated a price of 85.8 today, indicating a positive change of -0.84%.

Perrigo Company plc is operating with a market capitalization of 12269.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1715.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Perrigo Company plc stands at -43.35% while the 52-week low stands at 7.80%.

The performance week for Perrigo Company plc is at 4.45% and the performance month is at 2.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.40% and -6.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Perrigo Company plc is 0.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.57%.

The volatility (week) for Perrigo Company plc is at 2.11% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Perrigo Company plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.57 and the float short is at 3.21%.

Perrigo Company plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -95.80%.