Large Cap Drug Related Products: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Summary

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Perrigo Company plc stated a price of 75.06 today, indicating a positive change of -1.84%.

Perrigo Company plc is operating with a market capitalization of 10964.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1798.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Perrigo Company plc stands at -50.44% while the 52-week low stands at 0.21%.

The performance week for Perrigo Company plc is at -3.99% and the performance month is at -11.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.74% and -17.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Perrigo Company plc is -11.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -19.03%.

The volatility (week) for Perrigo Company plc is at 2.84% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Perrigo Company plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at 3.72%.

Perrigo Company plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -95.80%.