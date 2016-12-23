Large Cap Drug Stores: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stated a price of 83.99 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 90554.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 4293.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stands at -4.56% while the 52-week low stands at 19.65%.

The performance week for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is at -1.69% and the performance month is at 0.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.18% and 3.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is 1.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.62%.

The volatility (week) for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.68 and the float short is at 1.23%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.04, while the P/S ratio is at 0.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.50%.