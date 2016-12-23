Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Summary

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Allergan plc stated a price of 198.6 today, indicating a positive change of 2.38%.

Allergan plc is operating with a market capitalization of 72689.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 4972.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Allergan plc stands at -37.44% while the 52-week low stands at 7.64%.

The performance week for Allergan plc is at 0.71% and the performance month is at 2.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -20.48% and -14.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -37.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Allergan plc is -2.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.25%.

The volatility (week) for Allergan plc is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Allergan plc’s short ratio is currently at 8.07 and the float short is at 10.72%.

Allergan plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 23.00%.