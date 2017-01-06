Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Summary

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Allergan plc stated a price of 220.61 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Allergan plc is operating with a market capitalization of 86719.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 5130.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Allergan plc stands at -28.24% while the 52-week low stands at 19.57%.

The performance week for Allergan plc is at 8.22% and the performance month is at 15.51%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.31% and -7.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Allergan plc is 10.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.56%.

The volatility (week) for Allergan plc is at 2.67% and the volatility (month) is at 2.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Allergan plc’s short ratio is currently at 4.93 and the float short is at 6.75%.

Allergan plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 23.00%.