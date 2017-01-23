Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Summary
Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Allergan plc stated a price of 214.34 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.
Allergan plc is operating with a market capitalization of 80484.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 5135.04.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Allergan plc stands at -29.02% while the 52-week low stands at 16.17%.
The performance week for Allergan plc is at -0.88% and the performance month is at 11.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.36% and -13.52% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.06%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Allergan plc is 6.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.31%.
The volatility (week) for Allergan plc is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Allergan plc’s short ratio is currently at 4.41 and the float short is at 6.05%.
Allergan plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 23.00%.