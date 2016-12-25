Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

Summary

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mylan N.V. stated a price of 37.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Mylan N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 20034.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 6632.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mylan N.V. stands at -32.44% while the 52-week low stands at 11.61%.

The performance week for Mylan N.V. is at -0.85% and the performance month is at 1.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.94% and -10.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -30.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mylan N.V. is 1.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.51%.

The volatility (week) for Mylan N.V. is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mylan N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 4.14 and the float short is at 6.24%.

Mylan N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 73.53, while the P/S ratio is at 1.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.50%.