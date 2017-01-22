Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

Summary

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mylan N.V. stated a price of 37.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

Mylan N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 19772.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 5814.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mylan N.V. stands at -31.64% while the 52-week low stands at 10.33%.

The performance week for Mylan N.V. is at 0.82% and the performance month is at -1.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.35% and -20.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mylan N.V. is -0.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.03%.

The volatility (week) for Mylan N.V. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mylan N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 3.63 and the float short is at 4.80%.

Mylan N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 72.69, while the P/S ratio is at 1.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.50%.