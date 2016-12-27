Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summary

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Zoetis Inc. stated a price of 53.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Zoetis Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26631.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.00% and an average volume of 3516.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 53.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Zoetis Inc. stands at 0.07% while the 52-week low stands at 41.54%.

The performance week for Zoetis Inc. is at 2.52% and the performance month is at 7.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.23% and 18.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Zoetis Inc. is 6.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.14%.

The volatility (week) for Zoetis Inc. is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Zoetis Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.17 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Zoetis Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.94, while the P/S ratio is at 5.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -41.90%.