Large Cap Drugs – Generic: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summary

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Zoetis Inc. stated a price of 54.38 today, indicating a positive change of 0.83%.

Zoetis Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26677.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.00% and an average volume of 3417.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 53.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Zoetis Inc. stands at 0.00% while the 52-week low stands at 43.01%.

The performance week for Zoetis Inc. is at 0.92% and the performance month is at 8.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.56% and 13.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Zoetis Inc. is 6.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.27%.

The volatility (week) for Zoetis Inc. is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Zoetis Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.44 and the float short is at 1.69%.

Zoetis Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.05, while the P/S ratio is at 5.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -41.90%.