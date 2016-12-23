Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Summary

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation stated a price of 78.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.84%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 16968.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 2759.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 76.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -24.58% while the 52-week low stands at 15.27%.

The performance week for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at 1.49% and the performance month is at -0.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.19% and 4.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -23.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 1.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.37%.

The volatility (week) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.65 and the float short is at 9.60%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.29, while the P/S ratio is at 0.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.30%.