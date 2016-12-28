Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Summary

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation stated a price of 78.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17126.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 2740.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 76.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -24.16% while the 52-week low stands at 15.92%.

The performance week for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at 1.52% and the performance month is at -0.18%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.59% and 7.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -22.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 1.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.77%.

The volatility (week) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 2.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.69 and the float short is at 9.60%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.41, while the P/S ratio is at 0.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.

