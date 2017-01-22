Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Summary

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation stated a price of 83.75 today, indicating a positive change of -2.01%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18811.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 2811.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 76.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -8.25% while the 52-week low stands at 23.05%.

The performance week for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at -0.13% and the performance month is at 6.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.72% and -1.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 5.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.48%.

The volatility (week) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.25 and the float short is at 9.09%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.23, while the P/S ratio is at 0.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.30%.