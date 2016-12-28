Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summary

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cardinal Health, Inc. stated a price of 73.18 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23321.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 3068.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.85.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at -18.10% while the 52-week low stands at 16.71%.

The performance week for Cardinal Health, Inc. is at -1.19% and the performance month is at 3.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.66% and 0.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -17.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cardinal Health, Inc. is 2.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.53%.

The volatility (week) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.65 and the float short is at 3.51%.

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.68, while the P/S ratio is at 0.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.50%.