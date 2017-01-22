Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summary

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cardinal Health, Inc. stated a price of 75.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24180.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 3192.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.85.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at -13.05% while the 52-week low stands at 20.41%.

The performance week for Cardinal Health, Inc. is at 1.13% and the performance month is at 2.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.38% and -8.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cardinal Health, Inc. is 4.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.98%.

The volatility (week) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.53 and the float short is at 3.54%.

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.2, while the P/S ratio is at 0.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.50%.