Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Summary

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McKesson Corporation stated a price of 141.18 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

McKesson Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 31930.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 2634.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McKesson Corporation stands at -29.70% while the 52-week low stands at 23.51%.

The performance week for McKesson Corporation is at -0.78% and the performance month is at 0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.36% and -17.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -27.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McKesson Corporation is -2.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.51%.

The volatility (week) for McKesson Corporation is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 2.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McKesson Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.42 and the float short is at 1.66%.

McKesson Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.85, while the P/S ratio is at 0.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.10%.