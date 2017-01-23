Large Cap Drugs Wholesale: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Summary

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McKesson Corporation stated a price of 150.28 today, indicating a positive change of 2.03%.

McKesson Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 33963.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 2683.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McKesson Corporation stands at -24.38% while the 52-week low stands at 31.47%.

The performance week for McKesson Corporation is at 3.87% and the performance month is at 6.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.55% and -23.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McKesson Corporation is 4.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.61%.

The volatility (week) for McKesson Corporation is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McKesson Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 2.00%.

McKesson Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.87, while the P/S ratio is at 0.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.10%.