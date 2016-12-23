Large Cap Electric Utilities: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Summary

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ameren Corporation stated a price of 52.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

Ameren Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12714.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 1579.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ameren Corporation stands at -1.60% while the 52-week low stands at 30.49%.

The performance week for Ameren Corporation is at 2.56% and the performance month is at 6.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.28% and 2.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameren Corporation is 6.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.70%.

The volatility (week) for Ameren Corporation is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ameren Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.33 and the float short is at 2.83%.

Ameren Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.55, while the P/S ratio is at 2.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.00%.