Large Cap Electric Utilities: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Summary

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ameren Corporation stated a price of 53.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.83%.

Ameren Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12811.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 1435.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ameren Corporation stands at 0.00% while the 52-week low stands at 32.62%.

The performance week for Ameren Corporation is at 1.70% and the performance month is at 7.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.45% and 1.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameren Corporation is 6.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.98%.

The volatility (week) for Ameren Corporation is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ameren Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.43 and the float short is at 3.23%.

Ameren Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.66, while the P/S ratio is at 2.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.00%.