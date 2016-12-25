Large Cap Electric Utilities: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CMS Energy Corporation stated a price of 41.7 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

CMS Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11600.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1956.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CMS Energy Corporation stands at -8.53% while the 52-week low stands at 22.90%.

The performance week for CMS Energy Corporation is at 0.48% and the performance month is at 4.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.56% and -5.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CMS Energy Corporation is 2.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.00%.

The volatility (week) for CMS Energy Corporation is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CMS Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.54 and the float short is at 2.50%.

CMS Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.02, while the P/S ratio is at 1.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.