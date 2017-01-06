Large Cap Electric Utilities: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CMS Energy Corporation stated a price of 42.13 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

CMS Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11795.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1883.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CMS Energy Corporation stands at -7.59% while the 52-week low stands at 22.31%.

The performance week for CMS Energy Corporation is at 1.67% and the performance month is at 5.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.77% and -5.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CMS Energy Corporation is 2.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.91%.

The volatility (week) for CMS Energy Corporation is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CMS Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.48 and the float short is at 2.36%.

CMS Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.16, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.