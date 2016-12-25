Large Cap Electric Utilities: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summary

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stated a price of 73.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22420.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 1763.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at -8.43% while the 52-week low stands at 20.31%.

The performance week for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at 1.31% and the performance month is at 5.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.50% and -5.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is 2.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.46%.

The volatility (week) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.8 and the float short is at 3.95%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.2, while the P/S ratio is at 1.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.