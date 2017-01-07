Large Cap Electric Utilities: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summary

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stated a price of 73.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22583.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 1655.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at -8.32% while the 52-week low stands at 19.10%.

The performance week for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at 0.89% and the performance month is at 5.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.66% and -6.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is 2.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.40%.

The volatility (week) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.76 and the float short is at 3.69%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.