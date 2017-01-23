Large Cap Electric Utilities: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summary

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stated a price of 73.08 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22394.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 1615.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at -9.12% while the 52-week low stands at 14.49%.

The performance week for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at -0.73% and the performance month is at 0.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.46% and -6.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is 1.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.24%.

The volatility (week) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.9 and the float short is at 3.67%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.07, while the P/S ratio is at 1.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.