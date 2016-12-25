Large Cap Electric Utilities: Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summary

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dominion Resources, Inc. stated a price of 76.75 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

Dominion Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 48037.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2591.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80% and the debt to equity stands at 2.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dominion Resources, Inc. stands at -0.98% while the 52-week low stands at 20.39%.

The performance week for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at 1.16% and the performance month is at 6.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.13% and 4.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dominion Resources, Inc. is 4.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.39%.

The volatility (week) for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at 1.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.86 and the float short is at 3.27%.

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.19, while the P/S ratio is at 4.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.70%.