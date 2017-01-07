Large Cap Electric Utilities: Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summary

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dominion Resources, Inc. stated a price of 76.83 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

Dominion Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 48057.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2537.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80% and the debt to equity stands at 2.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dominion Resources, Inc. stands at -0.88% while the 52-week low stands at 18.59%.

The performance week for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at -0.07% and the performance month is at 3.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.11% and 0.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dominion Resources, Inc. is 4.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.20%.

The volatility (week) for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.64 and the float short is at 3.11%.

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.05, while the P/S ratio is at 4.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.70%.