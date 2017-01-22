Large Cap Electric Utilities: Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summary

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dominion Resources, Inc. stated a price of 75.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

Dominion Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 47395.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2535.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80% and the debt to equity stands at 2.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dominion Resources, Inc. stands at -2.22% while the 52-week low stands at 15.92%.

The performance week for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at 0.68% and the performance month is at -0.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.49% and -0.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dominion Resources, Inc. is 1.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.53%.

The volatility (week) for Dominion Resources, Inc. is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.36 and the float short is at 2.99%.

Dominion Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.9, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.70%.