Large Cap Electric Utilities: DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Summary

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DTE Energy Company stated a price of 98.65 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

DTE Energy Company is operating with a market capitalization of 17633.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1304.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.08.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DTE Energy Company stands at -0.42% while the 52-week low stands at 30.69%.

The performance week for DTE Energy Company is at 1.88% and the performance month is at 5.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.59% and 4.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DTE Energy Company is 5.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.52%.

The volatility (week) for DTE Energy Company is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DTE Energy Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.9 and the float short is at 2.12%.

DTE Energy Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.69, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -20.60%.