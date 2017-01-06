Large Cap Electric Utilities: DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Summary

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DTE Energy Company stated a price of 98.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

DTE Energy Company is operating with a market capitalization of 17767.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1130.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.08.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DTE Energy Company stands at -0.49% while the 52-week low stands at 30.49%.

The performance week for DTE Energy Company is at 0.68% and the performance month is at 4.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.31% and 2.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DTE Energy Company is 4.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.11%.

The volatility (week) for DTE Energy Company is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DTE Energy Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.32 and the float short is at 2.74%.

DTE Energy Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.71, while the P/S ratio is at 1.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -20.60%.