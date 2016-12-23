Large Cap Electric Utilities: Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Duke Energy Corporation stated a price of 77.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.55%.

Duke Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 53583.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an average volume of 3391.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.24.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Duke Energy Corporation stands at -10.85% while the 52-week low stands at 15.02%.

The performance week for Duke Energy Corporation is at 2.29% and the performance month is at 5.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.68% and -3.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Duke Energy Corporation is 1.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.37%.

The volatility (week) for Duke Energy Corporation is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Duke Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.61 and the float short is at 1.29%.

Duke Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.80%.