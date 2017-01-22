Large Cap Electric Utilities: Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Duke Energy Corporation stated a price of 77.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Duke Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 53280.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an average volume of 3293.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.24.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Duke Energy Corporation stands at -10.87% while the 52-week low stands at 14.68%.

The performance week for Duke Energy Corporation is at -0.27% and the performance month is at 0.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.10% and -7.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Duke Energy Corporation is 1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.42%.

The volatility (week) for Duke Energy Corporation is at 0.84% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Duke Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.74 and the float short is at 1.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.46, while the P/S ratio is at 2.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.80%.