Large Cap Electric Utilities: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Summary

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edison International stated a price of 71.89 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Edison International is operating with a market capitalization of 23514.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1697.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edison International stands at -8.08% while the 52-week low stands at 26.46%.

The performance week for Edison International is at 2.76% and the performance month is at 3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.99% and -2.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edison International is 1.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.02%.

The volatility (week) for Edison International is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edison International’s short ratio is currently at 2.97 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Edison International’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.48, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.00%.