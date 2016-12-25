Large Cap Electric Utilities: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Summary

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edison International stated a price of 71.9 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

Edison International is operating with a market capitalization of 23439.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1697.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edison International stands at -8.07% while the 52-week low stands at 26.48%.

The performance week for Edison International is at 0.25% and the performance month is at 4.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.21% and -4.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edison International is 1.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.04%.

The volatility (week) for Edison International is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edison International’s short ratio is currently at 2.97 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Edison International’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.4, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.00%.