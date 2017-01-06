Large Cap Electric Utilities: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Summary

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edison International stated a price of 71.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.42%.

Edison International is operating with a market capitalization of 23585.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1689.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edison International stands at -7.51% while the 52-week low stands at 27.25%.

The performance week for Edison International is at 1.34% and the performance month is at 4.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.14% and -5.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edison International is 2.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.49%.

The volatility (week) for Edison International is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edison International’s short ratio is currently at 3.23 and the float short is at 1.68%.

Edison International’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.00%.