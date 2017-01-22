Large Cap Electric Utilities: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Summary

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edison International stated a price of 71.97 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Edison International is operating with a market capitalization of 23462.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1664.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edison International stands at -7.28% while the 52-week low stands at 26.97%.

The performance week for Edison International is at -0.57% and the performance month is at 1.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.69% and -4.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edison International is 2.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.61%.

The volatility (week) for Edison International is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edison International’s short ratio is currently at 3.63 and the float short is at 1.86%.

Edison International’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.42, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -31.00%.