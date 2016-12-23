Large Cap Electric Utilities: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Summary

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Entergy Corporation stated a price of 72.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.58%.

Entergy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13100.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1587.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Entergy Corporation stands at -10.00% while the 52-week low stands at 16.53%.

The performance week for Entergy Corporation is at 1.09% and the performance month is at 6.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.02% and -3.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Entergy Corporation is 2.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.81%.

The volatility (week) for Entergy Corporation is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Entergy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.19 and the float short is at 2.84%.

Entergy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -118.90%.