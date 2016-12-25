Large Cap Electric Utilities: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Summary

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Entergy Corporation stated a price of 72.89 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

Entergy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13048.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1587.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Entergy Corporation stands at -9.83% while the 52-week low stands at 16.75%.

The performance week for Entergy Corporation is at -0.38% and the performance month is at 7.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.88% and -5.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Entergy Corporation is 2.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.63%.

The volatility (week) for Entergy Corporation is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Entergy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.19 and the float short is at 2.84%.

Entergy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.18, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -118.90%.