Large Cap Electric Utilities: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Summary
Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Entergy Corporation stated a price of 73.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.85%.
Entergy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13081.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1514.19.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Entergy Corporation stands at -8.92% while the 52-week low stands at 17.91%.
The performance week for Entergy Corporation is at 1.40% and the performance month is at 5.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.75% and -7.21% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.64%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Entergy Corporation is 4.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.55%.
The volatility (week) for Entergy Corporation is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Entergy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.44 and the float short is at 3.77%.
Entergy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.2, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -118.90%.