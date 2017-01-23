Large Cap Electric Utilities: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Summary

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Entergy Corporation stated a price of 71.17 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Entergy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12732.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 1510.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Entergy Corporation stands at -11.96% while the 52-week low stands at 13.99%.

The performance week for Entergy Corporation is at -0.92% and the performance month is at -2.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.80% and -9.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Entergy Corporation is 0.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.57%.

The volatility (week) for Entergy Corporation is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Entergy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.51 and the float short is at 3.82%.

Entergy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.94, while the P/S ratio is at 1.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -118.90%.