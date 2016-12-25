Large Cap Electric Utilities: FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FirstEnergy Corp. stated a price of 31.27 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

FirstEnergy Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 13289.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.20% and an average volume of 4881.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -5.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.98.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FirstEnergy Corp. stands at -12.69% while the 52-week low stands at 6.66%.

The performance week for FirstEnergy Corp. is at -1.60% and the performance month is at -0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.59% and -3.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FirstEnergy Corp. is -2.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.18%.

The volatility (week) for FirstEnergy Corp. is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FirstEnergy Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 2.01 and the float short is at 2.32%.

FirstEnergy Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 169.40%.