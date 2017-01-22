Large Cap Electric Utilities: Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Summary

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. stated a price of 26.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14074.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 75.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.96.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Huaneng Power International, Inc. stands at -30.78% while the 52-week low stands at 14.51%.

The performance week for Huaneng Power International, Inc. is at -1.06% and the performance month is at 5.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.48% and 8.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Huaneng Power International, Inc. is 3.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.27%.

The volatility (week) for Huaneng Power International, Inc. is at 0.84% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Huaneng Power International, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.53 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Huaneng Power International, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 6.16, while the P/S ratio is at 0.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 23.40%.