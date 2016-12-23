Large Cap Electric Utilities: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summary

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NextEra Energy, Inc. stated a price of 119.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 54684.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 2661.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at -8.48% while the 52-week low stands at 19.95%.

The performance week for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 1.60% and the performance month is at 4.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.47% and -2.54% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 0.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.89%.

The volatility (week) for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.87 and the float short is at 2.24%.

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.51, while the P/S ratio is at 3.31 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.