Large Cap Electric Utilities: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summary

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NextEra Energy, Inc. stated a price of 119.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.01%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 55558.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 2637.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at -8.32% while the 52-week low stands at 20.17%.

The performance week for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 0.28% and the performance month is at 5.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.82% and -5.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 0.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.74%.

The volatility (week) for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.91 and the float short is at 2.22%.

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.57, while the P/S ratio is at 3.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.