Large Cap Electric Utilities: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summary

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NextEra Energy, Inc. stated a price of 118.77 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 55939.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 2556.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at -8.68% while the 52-week low stands at 18.73%.

The performance week for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 0.29% and the performance month is at 3.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.16% and -5.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 0.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.26%.

The volatility (week) for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.12 and the float short is at 1.72%.

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.53, while the P/S ratio is at 3.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.